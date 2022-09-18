Hudson (8-7) won the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Reds. He allowed an unearned run on six hits and two walks while striking out five over eight innings.

Hudson's lone blemish came in the seventh inning, though it was his own error that ultimately led to the run. Beyond that one small hiccup, Hudson looked spectacular in his first major-league appearance since Aug. 30. The right-hander has struggled with consistency this year, and he now has a 4.16 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 77:58 K:BB across 134 innings through 25 starts. Hudson was up as the 29th man for Saturday's twin bill, so it's unclear if he'll stick in the big leagues or if he'll head back to Triple-A Mmephis after an impressive outing. If he does stay in the majors, it's uncertain if the Cardinals would keep him in a six-man rotation or use him as a multi-inning reliever.