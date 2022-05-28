Hudson allowed five hits and four walks over 4.2 shutout innings in Friday's win over the Brewers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Hudson wasn't very sharp but he navigated through his fourth scoreless outing of the season. He threw 97 pitches (56 strikes) and failed to complete five innings for the third time in his last four starts. The 27-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 3.22 with a lackluster 25:23 K:BB through 44.2 innings. Hudson is expected to face the Padres at home next week.