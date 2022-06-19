Hudson (5-3) earned the win over Boston on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three.

Hudson threw only 50 of 93 pitches for strikes and allowed a season-high five walks, but he limited the Red Sox to two runs to pick up the victory. The right-hander has issued multiple free passes in 10 of his 13 starts this season and has given up 32 walks overall (third-most in the majors), but he has nonetheless managed to post a solid 3.31 ERA. Much of Hudson's success has been centered on his ability to keep the ball in the park -- he has surrendered only four long balls across 70.2 innings on the campaign,