Rom (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

It was certainly a better performance from Rom after he allowed eight runs (six earned) across 3.2 innings in his big-league debut. Still, the rookie left-hander took a second loss as the Cardinals offense couldn't crack Aaron Nola in a 3-0 defeat. Rom had shown some promise in the minors this season, working to a 2.70 ERA while striking out 45 over his last seven Triple-A starts (33.1 innings). Sunday's outing could earn him another shot in the Cardinals' rotation -- Rom would currently line up for a home matchup with the Pirates next week.