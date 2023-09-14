Rom (1-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Rom was impressive against a strong Baltimore lineup, delivering 5.1 scoreless innings while setting a season high with seven strikeouts in his first major-league win. After struggling through his first four starts, the rookie left-hander now sports a 5.96 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB through 22.2 innings. Rom will look to build on Wednesday's performance in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Brewers.