Rom (1-4) allowed eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits and a walk over 3.1 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against San Diego.

Rom served up a three-run shot to Juan Soto in the first frame and allowed at least one run in each inning he appeared in. After his first career scoreless start, Rom has been tagged with 11 earned runs in just 6.2 innings over his last two outings. His ERA has shot up to 7.98 through 29.1 MLB frames. Rom is currently lined up to finish his 2023 campaign with a home matchup against the Reds.