The Cardinals will recall Rom from Triple-A Memphis to start Monday's game against the Pirates at PNC Park, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

One of three prospects acquired from the Orioles in the Aug. 1 deal that sent Jack Flaherty to Baltimore, Rom will be the first of the trio to reach the big leagues. Rom was unfazed by the move from Triple-A Norfolk in the Baltimore organization to Memphis, as he struck out 18 batters and allowed just one earned run on two hits and four walks over his two starts with the Redbirds. The Cardinals will make room in the rotation for Rom while Matthew Liberatore gets two extra days to recover from a back injury before making his next start, but whether Rom sticks with the big club beyond Monday will likely hinge on how he performs in his big-league debut. If Rom acquits himself well Monday, the Cardinals would likely be willing to open up a more permanent spot for him in the rotation.