Rom was recalled from Triple-A Memphis ahead of his start Monday against the Pirates at PNC Park, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Rom will be making his major-league debut Monday. Acquired from the Orioles in the Aug. 1 Jack Flaherty trade, Rom allowed just one earned run while striking out 18 across 11 innings in two starts after joining Memphis. His numbers at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization this season weren't nearly as good (5.34 ERA), though he's missed bats consistently in the minors. The Cardinals have rotation spots up for grabs down the stretch, so Rom could earn additional starts if he pitches well Monday.