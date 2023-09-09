Rom did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in the win against Cincinnati. He didn't register a strikeout.

After throwing 11 stellar innings at Triple-A Memphis with a 0.82 ERA and 18:4 K:BB post-trade deadline, Rom's major league debut has been nothing short of a disaster. The 23-year-old now sports a 7.79 ERA and 2.02 WHIP with 11:8 K:BB in 17.1 innings over four starts. Rom currently lines up to face his former organization, the Orioles, on the road for his next start.