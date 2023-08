Rom is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday in Philadelphia, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Rom struggled in his major-league debut Monday versus the Pirates, yielding eight runs -- six earned -- on eight hits and four walks over just 3.2 innings of work. He probably would have been sent back to the minors Tuesday under normal circumstances, but the Cardinals need him to fill a rotation spot after having to place Matthew Liberatore (back) on the 15-day injured list.