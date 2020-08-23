Sosa (illness) is set to start getting at-bats at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The utility infielder is one of a multitude of Cardinals players working his way through the COVID-19 reentry process. Sosa was cleared for baseball activities Monday, and if he's able to demonstrate his timing at the plate is solid in Springfield, he could be deemed ready for activation in fairly short order.