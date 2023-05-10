Gallegos pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.
Gallegos retired Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger in order to successfully protect a two-run lead. Ryan Helsley had pitched three of the last four days and battled a knee injury in that span, likely leading to the decision to give Gallegos a save opportunity. Gallegos had allowed at least one run in three of his previous four outings, but he was steady Tuesday. He now has a 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 13.2 innings. He's 2-for-3 in save chances, and he's added two holds over 13 appearances.
