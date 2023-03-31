Gallegos was unavailable for Thursday's game against Toronto due to a back injury, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Manager Oliver Marmol termed the injury as a "tweak," and it appears that Gallegos will be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. The Cardinals have a day off Friday, so it's possible he doesn't miss any additional time.
