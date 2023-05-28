Gallegos tossed a perfect inning to earn a save against the Guardians on Saturday.
Gallegos made quick work of Cleveland in the ninth to uphold a one-run lead, retiring the side on just five pitches. The right-hander picked up his sixth save as a result, five of which have come since May 9. Ryan Helsley has just two saves in that span, and though either reliever could get the call to close in any given contest, Gallegos appears to be slightly more likely to see such chances for the time being.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Notches fifth save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Records save Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Nabs third save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Converts second save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Takes second loss•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Makes mess of ninth inning•