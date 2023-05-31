Gallegos picked up the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Kansas City. He allowed one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

Though Gallegos had some trouble in the ninth, allowing a leadoff double to Vinnie Pasquantino and then giving up a single to Salvador Perez, he managed to pick up his third save in the last five days to improve his season mark to seven. After the Cardinals' slow start to the season, Gallegos has had ample closing work over the last three weeks, picking up six of his seven saves in that span. Through 22.2 innings, Gallegos owns a 2.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 5.2 K/BB.