Gallegos picked up the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox. He allowed one hit over one scoreless inning. He didn't record a strikeout.

Gallegos retired Raimel Tapia and Jarrad Duran to open up the ninth before Triston Casas hit a single as a pinch-hitter, but never advanced past first base. Gallegos remains firmly behind Ryan Helsley as the Cardinals' closer and likely saw the save opportunity because Helsley threw two perfect innings Friday. Through 14.2 innings, Gallegos owns a 2.45 ERA with 12 strikeouts and has converted three of his four save attempts.