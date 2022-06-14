Gallegos (2-2) pitched a perfect inning, striking out one and earning the win Monday versus the Pirates.
Gallegos became the pitcher of record when Paul Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead for good with a seventh-inning solo shot. After opening the season as the Cardinals' closer, Gallegos has started to serve in more of a fireman role, as manager Oli Marmol brings him for the most important spots. That has led to more save chances for Ryan Helsley, who now trails Gallegos only 8-5 on the team's season saves leaderboard. The veteran right-hander has a 3.04 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB while adding two holds in 23.2 innings overall.
