Gallegos (3-5) pitched a perfect inning and earned the win Saturday over the Pirates.
Gallegos kept the game tied at 4-4 in the eighth inning and ended up with the win when Nolan Arenado's three-run double put the Cardinals ahead in the ninth. It was a bounce-back effort for Gallegos after he yielded three runs in one-third of an inning versus the Nationals on Wednesday. The right-hander has a 3.27 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 61:13 K:BB, 13 saves, nine holds and six blown saves through 52.1 innings this year. He remains one of the Cardinals' most trusted relievers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Snags save versus Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Clean inning for 12th save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Dealt loss in 10th inning•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Notches 11th save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Shifting from late-inning role•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Can't close door on Dodgers•