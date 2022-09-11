Gallegos (3-5) pitched a perfect inning and earned the win Saturday over the Pirates.

Gallegos kept the game tied at 4-4 in the eighth inning and ended up with the win when Nolan Arenado's three-run double put the Cardinals ahead in the ninth. It was a bounce-back effort for Gallegos after he yielded three runs in one-third of an inning versus the Nationals on Wednesday. The right-hander has a 3.27 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 61:13 K:BB, 13 saves, nine holds and six blown saves through 52.1 innings this year. He remains one of the Cardinals' most trusted relievers.

