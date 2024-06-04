Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

Herrera's two steals this year have come over his last eight games. The catcher has gone 8-for-31 (.258) in that span, but he has just two extra-base hits, one RBI and one run scored. For the season, he's batting .269 with a .691 OPS, three home runs, three doubles, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored over 150 plate appearances. While there hasn't been a lot of power in his bat, Herrera has hit well enough to maintain the starting job over Pedro Pages while Willson Contreras (forearm) remains out.