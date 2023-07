Naile was called up from Triple-A Memphis to serve as the Cardinals' 27th man Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Because Friday's game against Washington was suspended during the third inning, Naile will come up to serve as the extra man in St. Louis' bullpen for Game 2. Naile has surrendered 10 runs over 7.2 innings in the majors this season while walking seven batters and striking out four.