Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Walker's only hit of the day was a massive one, as he took Seranthony Dominguez deep to left in the eighth to put the Cardinals up 6-5, which was enough for the win. Walker now has four of his 16 home runs this month and has continued his solid run at the plate since the end of August. Over his last 17 games, the 21-year-old rookie is slashing .365/.408/.651 with five homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and a 5:12 BB:K.