Walker is slashing .342/.447/.579 with two home runs, one steal and a 25.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 10 games for Triple-A Memphis.

On the year, he has been nine percent worse (91 wRC+) than the average International League hitter while working exclusively in right field since getting demoted from the big leagues April 26. The Cardinals are getting strong play on both sides of the ball from Lars Nootbaar, but none of the other big-league outfielders have taken a job and run with it. With Walker heating up at Triple-A, he has put himself in position for a promotion if the Cardinals think his defense will be satisfactory.