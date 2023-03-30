Walker is starting in right field and batting eighth for the Cardinals on Thursday versus the Blue Jays.
The wunderkind won a spot on the Opening Day roster with a huge spring but gets a difficult Opening Day matchup against Alek Manoah. Walker has the potential to move up in the Cards' batting order if he hits well, though he may remain stuck toward the bottom for a while given the depth of the lineup.
