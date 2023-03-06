Walker is hitting .429 with three home runs, three doubles, four strikeouts and zero walks in 21 Grapefruit League at-bats.

He had a massive game Saturday against the Nationals, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and a double. His first home run that day went 470 feet and the second bomb was a 450-footer, although the wind was blowing out. Despite this hot start, there's some role/destination uncertainty for Walker to start the season. Tyler O'Neill, Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson will all make the club, so St. Louis will either need to name one of these four outfielders or Juan Yepez to a reserve role or Walker could be sent to Triple-A to start the season.