Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Walker extended his hitting streak to six games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-21 (.571) with three homers and seven RBI. The rookie seems to be finding a groove late in the year while retaining a near-everyday role in right field. He's at a .274/.341/.453 slash line with 14 homers, 42 RBI, 37 runs scored and six stolen bases through 93 contests overall.