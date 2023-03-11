Walker exited Saturday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Walker has been one of the top stories of camp, hitting .478/.478/.826 with a pair of homers through 11 spring games. While he's yet to play above Double-A, he seems to have a legitimate shot to break camp in the big leagues. Even a minor injury could send him to Triple-A to complete his spring build-up at the start of the season, though for now, Walker has avoided a specific injury diagnosis. He stayed down for several seconds after a head-first slide into second base in the first inning and did not take the field for the next frame, instead walking to the clubhouse with a team trainer.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Hot start to spring training•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Competing for Opening Day role•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Finishes season with 100 runs•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Starts in left field•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Hitting well despite power outage•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Steady stick in Double-A•