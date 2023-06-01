The Cardinals will recall Walker from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Walker started his big-league career with a 12-game hitting streak, but he was optioned back to Triple-A Memphis in late April after he began to struggle both at the plate and defensively. He's been able to turn it around on offense lately, slashing .292/.386/.542 in the minors over the past two weeks, and his promotion indicates the Cardinals are satisfied with his glove as well. Lars Nootbaar's strong play as of late could force Walker to split reps in the outfield, but the top prospect still figures to see his fair share of plate appearances.