Walker is hitting .307/.418/.493 with four homers, 11 steals, 22 RBI and 35 runs through 40 games for Double-A Springfield.

He also has a sharp 14.3 percent walk rate and a perfectly acceptable 23.6 percent strikeout rate. The only thing missing from Walker's game right now is home runs, as his massive raw power hasn't manifested very often in game action. The reason for that is obvious: Walker is hitting the ball on the ground more than half the time and has just a 22.4 percent fly-ball rate. He'll need to make some tweaks to unlock the full extent of his power, but that seems like only a matter of time. For now, the Cardinals aren't under any pressure to rush him up to the big leagues -- especially with it looking like he'll probably have to move across the diamond to first base, considering his ongoing error issues at third.