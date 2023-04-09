Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Brewers.
The rookie capped the scoring on the night by taking Eric Lauer deep in the third inning. Walker has lived up to his spring hype so far, batting .355 (11-for-31) through his first eight big-league games with two doubles, two homers, one steal, two runs and seven RBI, but his 0:6 BB:K suggests he could slow down once big-league pitchers have a book on him.
