Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Friday that he hopes Walker (appendix) will be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list within the next two weeks, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker seems to be physically ready to return after landing on the IL on June 25 due to appendicitis. However, the Cardinals are having him work on a swing adjustment, and they have specific staff at Double-A Springfield -- where Walker is on his rehab assignment -- that they believe can help with that adjustment. The Cardinals could hold off on activating Walker until the start of the second half, as that would be the two-week mark from Mozeliak's statement Friday.