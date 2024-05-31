site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Back in big leagues
RotoWire Staff
May 31, 2024
12:13 pm ET
The
Cardinals recalled Fermin from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Fermin is just 3-for-15 during his brief time in the majors this season but boasts a 1.076 OPS with six homers and 10 steals at Memphis. He could see some starts at second base against tougher lefties.
