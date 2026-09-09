Bernal went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Giants.

In his ninth career MLB game, Bernal nearly put a ball into the ocean at Oracle Park, launching a Blade Tidwell fastball over the right-field wall in the third inning. The rookie catcher has looked good since his September promotion, batting .278 (10-for-36) with a double, two homers, six runs and 10 RBI. St. Louis' system is stacked when it comes to catching -- Ivan Herrera continues to split his time between defensive duties and DH, while Rainiel Rodriguez has made it to Double-A as a 19-year-old and Jimmy Crooks is stuck at Triple-A despite a .994 OPS this season for Memphis -- but Bernal is making a strong case to be part of the picture behind the plate in 2027.