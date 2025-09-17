Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Gorman could "potentially" see some start at first base following the season-ending injury to Willson Contreras (shoulder), Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Alec Burleson will be the team's primary first baseman down the stretch, but Gorman might also see some action there on days Burleson plays the outfield. Gorman's playing time outlook took a hit with the returns of Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado from the injured list, but he now has another avenue to playing time, albeit a narrow one.