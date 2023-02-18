Gorman will spend more time at designated hitter this year when not playing the field, despite the Cardinals' hesitance to use him there last season, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gorman started 73 games as a rookie last season, appearing at second base 62 times while serving as the designated hitter on 11 occasions. He didn't fare particularly well at the keystone, and with the Cardinals no longer able to compensate for his deficiencies via the shift, his playing time appeared to be at risk. It's possible Gorman finds himself on the large side of a DH platoon with Juan Yepez, though the Cardinals haven't explicitly detailed their plans.