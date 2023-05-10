Gorman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.
Gorman made an early impact with his first-inning solo shot off Jameson Taillon. Prior to Tuesday, Gorman had gone 3-for-16 (.188) across six games in May. The infielder is up to eight homers, 24 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases while slashing .255/.346/.518 through 33 contests. The Cardinals are primarily using Willson Contreras at designated hitter now, thrusting Gorman into a middle-infield battle for playing time with the likes of Tommy Edman, Paul DeJong and Brendan Donovan. Gorman should remain in the lineup against right-handed pitchers for the foreseeable future.