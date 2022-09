Gorman will sit against lefty Drew Smyly and the Cubs on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Gorman will be one of several left-handed hitters who will get the day off against the veteran southpaw. Just 22 of his 284 plate appearances thus far in his rookie season have come against lefties. Tommy Edman will slide over to second base Saturday, with Paul DeJong starting at shortstop.