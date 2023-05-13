Gorman hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Friday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.
Gorman's ninth-inning blast off Kenley Jansen provided the Cardinals' margin of victory. With St. Louis using Willson Contreras as the full-time designated hitter, Gorman's slipped into a strong-side platoon role, primarily playing at second base and occasionally at third. He can still provide some pop off the bench, as evidenced Friday. The 23-year-old is slashing .261/.352/.550 with nine homers, 26 RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases through 128 plate appearances.