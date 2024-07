Gorman isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Gorman will take a seat to begin Saturday's festivities and will likely be back in the lineup for the nightcap. His absence in the early game will move Brendan Donovan to second base while Alec Burleson starts in left field, moving Willson Contreras into the DH spot with Pedro Pages at catcher.