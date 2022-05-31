Gorman will sit Tuesday against the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gorman has started against every righty while sitting against every lefty since making his MLB debut, a trend which continues here against southpaw Blake Snell. Tommy Edman slides to second base Tuesday, with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop.
