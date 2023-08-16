Gorman (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman will remain on the bench for a third consecutive game on account of lower-back tightness, affording Taylor Motter another turn at second base. The Cardinals seem to be viewing Gorman as day-to-day with the hope that he'll be able to return to the starting nine at some point during their four-game series with the Mets, which begins Thursday.