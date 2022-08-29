Gorman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The lefty-hitting Gorman will bow out of the lineup versus a right-hander (Chase Anderson), despite owning a .327 wOBA (113 wRC+) in those matchups so far during his rookie season. Gorman doesn't look to be in danger of losing out on his near-everyday role; instead, his absence from the lineup is likely a byproduct of the Cardinals wanting to give Paul Goldschmidt a day out of the field by using him at designated hitter.