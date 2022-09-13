site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Sits out Tuesday
Gorman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Gorman will get the day off Tuesday after slashing .200/.250/.533 over the last seven days. While he sits, Albert Pujols will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and bat sixth.
