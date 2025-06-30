Gorman went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a stolen base and a second run scored in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Guardians.

Gorman got the scoring started early, launching a 428-foot homer with two outs in the first inning off lefty Logan Allen. The 25-year-old Gorman has taken advantage of a regular starting role since Ivan Herrera (hamstring) landed on the IL, going 8-for-27 (.296) with three homers, seven RBI and a .951 OPS in his last seven games. Overall, Gorman's slashing .224/.314/.412 with seven homers, 25 runs scored and 25 RBI across 191 plate appearances this season.