Gorman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Gorman has homered twice in his last four games. His solo shot in the fourth inning Friday was ultimately all the Cardinals needed to get the win. The 22-year-old has shown solid power with a .441 slugging percentage, but he's batting only .236 through his first 50 major-league contests. He's added nine homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and six doubles. He's received regular playing time at second base, though Gorman served as the designated hitter Friday and could see the large side of a platoon there after Juan Yepez (forearm) landed on the injured list.