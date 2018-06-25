Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Could be cleared for live pitching Thursday
DeJong (hand) will see a doctor Thursday in order to be cleared to face live pitching, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.
DeJong will undergo what he hopes will be his final X-ray and bone scan on his fractured hand. He has been able to hit in batting practice and could be cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment after Thursday's visit.
