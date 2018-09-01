DeJong went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, two runs and five RBI to help the Cardinals to a 12-5 victory over the Reds on Friday.

It was a monster day at the dish for DeJong, who drove in five of the Cardinals' 12 runs on the day, three of which came on a third-inning shot off Homer Bailey. He's now slashing .232/.309/.428 through 332 at-bats, which are underwhelming numbers coming off last season's breakout showing when he put up an .857 OPS. Hopefully this big showing against Cincinnati is a sign that his bat is waking up for the home stretch of the season.