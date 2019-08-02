DeJong, who'd gone 1-for-20 in the six games subsequent to his three-home-run effort versus the Pirates on July 24, went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Cubs on Thursday.

DeJong has been prone to both multi-game skids and some rather spectacular performances during his rollecoaster 2019, and he broke out of another funk in fine fashion Thursday. It was DeJong's first multi-hit effort since the aforementioned three-homer display, and it got the new month off to a strong start after he limped to a .205 average overall in July.