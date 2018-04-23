Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again Sunday
DeJong went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.
The three-run blast helped break open the game in the seventh inning, turning a 3-2 lead into a 6-2 margin. The 24-year-old is starting to heat up, as he's left the yard in back-to-back games and in three of the last five, bringing his home run total up to seven on the year -- good for a tie for third in the NL behind just Bryce Harper and Charlie Blackmon.
