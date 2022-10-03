DeJong has gone 4-for-36 (.111) since the start of September.
He's played in 20 games in that span, recording just one extra-base hit, an RBI double in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates. DeJong has started to regain some playing time since the Cardinals clinched a playoff spot, starting three of the last four games at shortstop. The 29-year-old is still slashing a meager .152/.241/.288 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 17 runs scored and three stolen bases through 74 contests this year, with his defense likely the only thing between him and another demotion.