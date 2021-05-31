The Cardinals plan to send DeJong (ribs) in for more follow-up imaging Thursday before determining the next step in his rehab program, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Since landing on the 10-day injured list May 14 with a non-displaced rib fracture, DeJong has slowly eased back into baseball activities. He's recently been able to play catch and take light swings, but the Cardinals are hopeful he'll start ramping things up by the end of the week if his imaging shows that his rib is healing as anticipated. Edmundo Sosa has stepped in as the Cardinals' everyday shortstop since DeJong was shut down with the injury.